Ontario investing in micro-credential programs to support advanced manufacturing

The $5 million investment aims to help students train for in-demand jobs in priority sectors like advanced manufacturing.

Ontario’s provincial government is supporting the development of new micro-credentials to help students train for in-demand jobs in priority sectors like advanced manufacturing.

Through a second round of the Ontario Micro-credentials Challenge Fund, the province has invested $5 million for eligible postsecondary institutions to work with industry to co-create or expand rapid training programs designed to respond to the province’s evolving labour market.

“The Micro-credentials Challenge Fund brings industry and institutions together to create programs that strengthen Ontario’s workforce and economy,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “Micro-credentials reflect current and local labour market needs and immediately prepare students for industry-relevant opportunities in their region.”

The Ontario government says that micro-credentials offer greater flexibility and take less time to complete than standard degrees and diplomas and provide learners with the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities to prospective employers. For employers, micro-credentials help their workers quickly upskill to adapt to evolving technologies, trends and practices. These programs are trying to contribute to Ontario’s overall prosperity and alleviate the labour shortage.

Advertisement

This year, Ontario is providing funding for 88 micro-credential projects at colleges, universities, Indigenous Institutes and career colleges across the province. Projects include: