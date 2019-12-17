Ontario investing $3 million in training pilot for automotive, advanced manufacturing

December 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario’s Ford government will invest $3 million to support the province’s automotive and advanced manufacturing industries, in training to help workers upskill to ensure they keep pace with innovations in those sectors.

The province’s new “Rapid Skills” pilot will provide high-quality, short duration training. The program is designed to help workers who are unemployed, underutilized, or at-risk of being laid off. Rapid skills, also known as micro-credentials, are short-term, industry-recognized certifications that help people quickly gain the specific skills they need to succeed in a particular sector.

“Ontario’s businesses are evolving at a faster pace than our training system,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “[This] announcement is a sign that our government is committed to the auto and advanced manufacturing sectors. We’re listening to industry’s best advice on how we can quickly adapt to meet their needs.”

As part of the program, the government has issued a call for proposals to organizations interested in developing and delivering this training. Funding will support a diverse range of training projects that address the needs of auto industries and employers, equip participants with in-demand skills and are recognized with a credential.

“Ontario auto workers are among the most productive anywhere, with the province’s assembly plants excelling in industry awards for new vehicle quality manufacturing. The Rapid Skills micro-credentials pilot takes a smart, nimble and collaborative approach to meeting the evolving training requirements of a fast-changing industry,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Organizations that apply to develop and deliver training through the Rapid Skills call for proposals will be selected before the end of this year.

