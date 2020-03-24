Ontario government asking manufacturers to help fight COVID-19

March 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Ontario government wants to mobilize the province’s manufacturing sector to provide equipment and products needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treat its victims.

The Ontario Together website has been launched to bring together businesses and the province, remove barriers, identify supply challenges, and redeploy manufacturing capacity to produce items such as ventilators and masks.

Through the portal, manufacturers and other companies can submit proposals for the government to procure required goods and services and share creative solutions quickly. Businesses will be asked what they have, what kind of innovation they can offer and any ideas they may have.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging Ontario’s world class manufacturing and IT sectors to provide the necessary assistance to combat COVID-19,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario’s businesses have shown they are ready and willing to work with us, and we urge them to join our government in finding made-in-Ontario solutions to ensure we continue to stay well supplied.”

The website has gotten positive reviews from some of the province’s manufacturing leaders. “Manufacturing is a key part of our economy and a critical infrastructure,” said Dennis Darby, president and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “More than ever, our sector and supply chains need support to address the challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis. We greatly appreciate the government for taking the initiative to launch a procurement tool that will remove barriers and help Ontario manufacturers and their employees continue to play an essential role in solving this crisis.”