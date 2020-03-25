Lorenz Conveying Products has new sales representation in Texas

March 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Cobourg, Ont.-based Lorenz Conveying Products has appointed ACFM Inc. as its sales representative in the U.S. state of Texas.

Headquartered in Houston, ACFM distributes air and gas handling systems in both pressure and vacuum applications.

“ACFM is a customer service oriented company with highly trained people to help with our applications,” Lorenz said in a statement. “[We] look forward to working closely with them as we continue our growth within the plastics sector.”

Founded in 1979, Lorenz makes couplings, tube and pipe bends, fittings, diverter valves, slide gates, cyclones and custom fabricated accessories for pneumatic conveying, vacuum, and bulk handling systems.