New U.S. sales manager for Lorenz Conveying Products

May 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Cobourg, Ont.-based Lorenz Conveying Products has named Chris Robinson as its new U.S. sales manager.

In the new position, Robinson will head U.S. sales, representative sales groups in the country, and key account management for the company.

Robinson has more than 10 years of industrial sales experience, with the last five years being in the plastics and paper industries. He is based out of Illinois.

Lorenz makes couplings, tube and pipe bends, fittings, diverter valves, slide gates, cyclones and custom fabricated accessories for pneumatic conveying, vacuum, and bulk handling systems.