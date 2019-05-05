Canadian Plastics
New U.S. sales manager for Lorenz Conveying Products

Chris Robinson will be responsible for U.S. sales and will manage the Cobourg, Ont.-based firm’s U.S. representatives and handle key accounts.

May 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Chris Robinson

Cobourg, Ont.-based Lorenz Conveying Products has named Chris Robinson as its new  U.S. sales manager.

In the new position, Robinson will head U.S. sales, representative sales groups in the country, and key account management for the company.

Robinson has more than 10 years of industrial sales experience, with the last five years being in the plastics and paper industries. He is based out of Illinois.

Lorenz makes couplings, tube and pipe bends, fittings, diverter valves, slide gates, cyclones and custom fabricated accessories for pneumatic conveying, vacuum, and bulk handling systems.

