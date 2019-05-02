Davis-Standard’s subsidiary in Suzhou, China adds manufacturing space

May 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to build its extrusion coating business in Asia, extrusion equipment maker Davis-Standard LLC is expanding the floorspace and manufacturing capabilities of its Chinese division Davis-Standard (Suzhou) Plastics Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.

Newly opened, the company added an additional 35,000-square-foot (3,251-square-meter) facility near the existing shop in Suzhou that will house control panel assembly and provide additional warehousing.

“The additional space will allow us to build more extrusion coating lines at our main plant while supporting other machine services, including faster delivery,” said Jinsong Lin, general manager at Suzhou.

The medical tubing and packaging segments continue to be strong markets for Davis-Standard throughout Asia, Lin added.

Equipment sold to regional customers for medical tubing, extrusion coating and co-extrusion applications is built in Suzhou, as is assembly of electrical control panels, extruders and gearcases.

The plant also housed an R&D facility, equipped with technology for testing a range of rigid and flexible products, as well as FPVC tubing for IV and fluid delivery. Examples include microbore tubing, multi- lumen and catheter tubing, endotracheal and tracheotomy tubing, bubble tubing, taper tubing and others. Most recently, Davis-Standard added a new dsX flex-packTM 300S to this lab for customer trials – this is a single-station extrusion and lamination line built specifically for the Asian flexible packaging market.

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn. The company is represented in Canada by Auxiplast Inc., of Sainte-Julie, Que.