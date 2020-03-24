Flexicon granted waiver as supplier to essential industries

March 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Bulk materials handling equipment supplier Flexicon Corp. has been granted a waiver by the State of Pennsylvania to continue operating during the COVID-19 outbreak due to its role in the supply chain for life-sustaining businesses.

“We successfully demonstrated that numerous Flexicon U.S. customers operate in essential industries, and rely on our equipment and parts to continue manufacturing vital products,” Flexicon president David Gill said in a March 24 statement.

Flexicon is headquartered in Bethlehem, Penn.

Flexicon customers producing essential products operate in the food, spice, beverage, pharmaceutical, soap/cleanser, paper, plastics/rubber and chemical industries.

“We remain in close contact with our supply chain to ensure prompt delivery of components needed to complete orders, and with our logistics partners to deliver those orders on time,” Gill said.

Flexicon’s manufacturing operations in the UK, Australia, and South Africa also remain open and fully functional.

The company manufactures bulk bag dischargers, bulk bag conditioners, drum fillers, drum/box/container dumpers, flexible screw conveyors, pneumatic conveying systems, and engineered plant-wide bulk handling systems with automated controls.