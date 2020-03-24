Ontario, Quebec order all non-essential businesses to shut down

March 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario and Quebec are both ordering all non-essential businesses to shut down in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order in Ontario – made on March 23, about a week after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province – will come into effect on Tuesday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in place for at least two weeks.

The list of businesses that the province deems as essential was released by the government on the evening of March 23, and is available at this link.

Included on the list are supply chains – “businesses or essential services with the support, supplies, systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery and maintenance” – and manufacturing – “businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers (e.g. primary metal/ steel, blow molding, component manufacturers, chemicals, etc. that feed the end-product manufacturer).”

The province will also allow teleworking and online commerce at all times for all businesses.

The newest announcement in Ontario comes as the province confirms that 503 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quebec has also closed down non-essential businesses. On March 23, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the businesses will be ordered to close no later than midnight March 24, and until April 13. A list of essential services can be found at this link, and includes what the province calls “priority manufacturing activities including the manufacture of chemical products.”