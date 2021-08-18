Magna introduces new electric vehicle front end panel

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. has introduced its new Mezzo panel technology, designed for electric vehicle front ends.

In a news release, Magna officials say the fully integrated Mezzo panel offers “a fresh canvas” for designers and an opportunity for engineers to integrate advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities like radar, cameras and lighting.

“We can essentially hand designers and engineers a paint brush to create adaptations of current vehicle designs or start fresh on a blank, customizable surface to redefine brands for future electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Brian Krull, global director of innovation for Magna’s Exteriors group.

According to Magna, the Mezzo panel features hidden-until-lit lighting, meaning the surface looks clean and smooth until lighting is activated, enabling creative and innovative lighting options. “There is also space for animated lighting that communicates vehicle intent and status alerts,” the company said. “Active aerodynamic technology can also be added to improve vehicle range while also providing a futuristic look.”

Advertisement

Future iterations of the technology may feature sustainable materials, such as environmentally friendly plastics, coatings and films, that would further automakers’ sustainability efforts. Those materials also allow for signal transmission, enabling seamless integration of ADAS sensors.

“The possibilities for Mezzo panel are really endless,” added Krull. “We look forward to working with our customers to leverage this exciting technology as they work toward meeting their zero-emissions goals.”