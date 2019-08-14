Magna opens new Michigan electronics facility

August 14, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has opened a new 230,000-square-foot electronics manufacturing facility Grand Blanc Township, Mich., for its Magna Electronics division.

The $50 million facility consolidates three nearby locations into what Aurora, Ont.-based Magna calls a single state-of-the-art facility, and allows Magna to accelerate large-scale deployment of future technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advanced robotics and micro-LED lighting.

Magna Electronics ships ADAS components to more than 330 different locations in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The division started manufacturing automotive-grade cameras in 2005 and has steadily increased its annual output as driver assistance systems have grown through regulatory measures and consumer demand. At present, it has made more than 46 million ADAS components, the company said.

In addition to manufacturing ADAS components, the new facility will house Magna’s advanced robotics R&D testing lab, and will also be the headquarters of Magna Rohinni Automotive, a joint venture formed in 2018 to bring ultra-thin, flexible micro-LED lighting solutions to market.