Magna collaborates with new Chinese automaker NIO on vehicle launch

January 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

As China’s environmental plan takes shape and start-up companies develop and launch their new-energy vehicles, Ontario-based automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has supplied key systems for new Chinese startup automaker NIO.

NIO’s new ES8 electric SUV seats seven occupants, and features a lightweight all-aluminum body and chassis, and comes standard with electric-drive (e-drive) systems in the front and rear of the vehicle. Magna’s content includes the aluminum front sub-frame and rear cradle, the gearboxes for both e-drive systems, and the latching system for the side doors and hood.

“Supporting a new automaker and launch such as the NIO ES8 electric SUV is ideally suited for Magna,” said Magna’s chief technology officer Swamy Kotagiri. “We are able to apply our full-vehicle expertise to help make the vehicle lightweight while at the same time helping deliver power to the wheels in the most efficient way. Working with our customers to help bring their ideas to life is really what Magna is all about.”

NIO is a Chinese start-up founded in 2014 that designs and develops smart, high-performance electric vehicles under the NIO brand.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.