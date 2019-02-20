Kistler opens Canadian office in Mississauga, Ont.

February 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Kistler Group, a Swiss-based supplier of measurement technology, has opened its first Canadian location, a new sales centre in Mississauga, Ont.

“The Kistler Canada office represents a significant expansion of the [our] global presence…and serves to advise and support customers as well as manage sales in Canada,” Kistler Group said in a statement.

Kistler Canada was incorporated into the Kistler Group in September 2018.

“Kistler Canada will support the automotive sector, which is highly dependent on assembly, joining and forming processes, through in-depth expertise and introducing innovative products,” the statement said.

Located at 5700 Explorer Dr. in Mississauga, the new office was officially opened on Feb. 19, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie helping to cut the ribbon.

Kistler Group manufactures dynamic pressure, force, torque, and acceleration measurement technology. Founded in 1959, the company has approximately 2,200 employees at more than 60 facilities worldwide.