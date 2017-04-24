Preparations for K 2019 have begun

April 24, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

The first step towards the K 2019 trade show in Germany has been taken, with the first meeting of the Exhibitors’ Council in Düsseldorf.

In a meeting held in late April, the Exhibitors’ Council set the course for the world’s largest trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries, which will take place from October 16 to 23, 2019 in Düsseldorf.

Headed by Ulrich Reifenhäuser, the Exhibitors’ Council is made up of representatives from the exhibiting industries as well as the leading industrial associations and represents every aspect of exhibits at the K show: machine and system construction, raw and auxiliary material production, and manufacturing of semi-finished products and technical parts in plastic and rubber.

The Council also supports show organizer Messe Düsseldorf in its preparations for K 2019 and advises it on basic issues involving concepts and organisation.

The Exhibitors’ Council for K 2019 is made up of the following members:

Ulrich Reifenhäuser, managing partner of the Reifenhäuser machinery manufacturing company.

Marc Gregor Baier, BBP Kunststoffwerk Marbach Baier GmbH

Michael Baumeister, Brückner Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Rüdiger Baunemann, PlasticsEurope Deutschland e.V.

Siamak Djafarian, Evonik Performance Materials GmbH

Boris Engelhardt, wdk – Wirtschaftsverband der Deutschen Kautschukindustrie e.V.

Manfred Hackl, Erema Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

Juliane Hehl, Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Rainer Höfling, Borealis AG

Ulf Kelterborn, IK – Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen e.V.

Ulrich Liman, Covestro Deutschland AG

Oliver Möllenstädt, GKV – Gesamtverband Kunststoffverarbeitende Industrie e.V.

Klaus-Uwe Reiß, Mitras Materials GmbH

Christoph Steger, Engel Holding GmbH

Peter Steinbeck, Windmöller & Hölscher Vostok

Frank Stieler, KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Pascal Streiff, EUROMAP/Swissmem

The K show is held in Düsseldorf every three years. The most recent staging, in October 2016, drew 3,293 exhibitors and 232,000 attendees.