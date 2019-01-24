Walmart Canada announces new plastic waste reduction plan

The retail giant has released a new Charter on Plastics, which it says builds on its 2016 commitment to have 100 per cent recyclable private brand packaging by 2025.
“Reducing unnecessary plastic waste and increasing plastic recycling are key priorities for Walmart – and for our customers,” Lee Tappenden, the president and CEO of Walmart Canada, said in a statement. “As the world’s largest retailer and producer of private brand products, we want to use our size and scale to take a leadership role in reducing plastic waste in Canada.”
Tappenden said the retailer will address plastic waste in Canada using a three-pronged strategy: using less plastic, recycling more plastic, and supporting improvements to the plastic waste reduction system.
Key commitments of the Charter include:
“By reducing plastic waste in our operations and our own private brand products and offering viable alternatives to single-use plastics for our customers, we hope to create broader change that extends far beyond Walmart,” Tappenden said.
