Former Wittmann Battenfeld executive Matt McCabe killed in ATV accident

January 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Matt McCabe, most recently a principal of plastics representative firm Great Lakes Machinery & Automation LLC (GLMA) and a former Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. executive, died on January 20 in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Fremont, Ohio.

McCabe, an 18-year veteran of the plastics industry, was 43. He was killed when the ATV in which he was a passenger crashed through the ice on a frozen pond. The driver escaped unhurt.

After earning a degree in industrial technology from Ohio University, McCabe started his career as a sales agent for The Turner Group in Seattle, Wash. In 2003 he joined Wittmann Battenfeld as their regional sales manager in California, and he moved to Connecticut in 2004 and was promoted to national sales manager. He later served as the company’s first international key account manager. In 2015 he moved back to Ohio and started GLMA, located in Fremont, with his business partner Mike Paeth. GLMA represents Wittmann Battenfeld, Fanuc Robotics and several other machinery makers.

McCabe leaves his wife, Abby Chudzinski, and two children, Isla and Michael.