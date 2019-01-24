AceTronic organizing one-day tabletop show for plastics processors

January 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

AceTronic Industrial Controls is organizing a one-day tabletop trade show designed to address some of the common problems facing injection molders, blowmolders, extruders, and other plastic processors.

Called “AceConnex”, the show will take place on May 9 at the Double Tree By Hilton Toronto Airport West in Mississauga, Ont.

“The goal of AceConnex is to provide a platform whereby industry specific manufacturers, along with service providers, will be able to offer solutions to address our customers’ current problems,” said AceTronic president Kim Thiara. “The majority of trades shows today are being convoluted with a variety of other industries and the emphasis on plastic processing either gets lost or is non-existent. Our customers deal with daily breakdowns and maintenance related issues stemming from a variety of areas, such as water flow, cleaning, purging, temperature control, insulation/heat loss, pressure build-up, cable/wiring hook-ups, and scrap material. AceConnex will provide solutions to these and a variety of other common plastic manufacturing problems.”

The show will offer a breakfast, lunch and, dinner, with product presentations and networking opportunities throughout the day.

AceTronic is headquartered in Mississauga, and supplies industrial controls, mold components, heaters and heater accessories, and other products for the plastics industry.

For more information about AceConnex, and to register for the show, click on this link.