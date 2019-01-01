K&G Machinery Ltd. 5757 Kennedy Rd. Unit 16, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Z 0C5, Canada www.kgmachineworks.com



Sales, Service and Manufacturing for the Blow molding Industry. JHB All Electric Extrusion Blow Molding Machines. Single and Two Stage Blow Molders. Leak Testers. Conveyor Systems. Custom Automation. Head Tooling. Blow Pins and Tips. Custom Machining Services.

JHB Machinery, Tiawan