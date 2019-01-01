Buyers Guide
Number of employees: 15
K&G Machinery Ltd.5757 Kennedy Rd. Unit 16, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Z 0C5, Canada www.kgmachineworks.com
Sales, Service and Manufacturing for the Blow molding Industry. JHB All Electric Extrusion Blow Molding Machines. Single and Two Stage Blow Molders. Leak Testers. Conveyor Systems. Custom Automation. Head Tooling. Blow Pins and Tips. Custom Machining Services.
RepresentsJHB Machinery, Tiawan
- Blow Molding Machines: Extrusion-Blow, Accumulator Head
- Blow Molding Machines: Extrusion-Blow, Continuous
- Blow Molding Machines: Injection Stretch-Blow
- Blow Molding Machines: Injection-Blow
- Blow Molding Machines: Other Designs
- Compressors
- Conveyors For Finished Plastic Parts
- Corona Treaters
- Custom Machinery - Fabricating
- Deflashing Equipment
- Electrical/Electronic Systems
- Flame Treating Equipment
- Granulators & Other Size Reduction Equipment
- Heating Bands & Elements
- Leak Detectors For Plastic Containers
- Machine Controls: Controls For Motor Speed
- Machine Controls: Controls For Timing/Sequencing (Programmable Logic)
- Magnetic Metal Separation Equipment
- Metal Detectors
- Remanufacturing: Blow Molding Machines
- Screen Changers
