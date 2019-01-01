iPoly Inc 100 Ormond St. South, Thorold, ON, L2V1Y5, Canada www.ipoly.com



Year established: 2009

Number of employees: 16 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

We produce premium plastic sheet designed to boost end user performance. Capabilities from 0.030″ up to 3/4″ thick. All colours are outdoor grade. Textured available.

Map