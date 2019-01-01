Stratus Plastics International 2862 kew drive, WINDSOR, ON, n8t3c6, CA www.stratusplastics.com



Year established: 2006

Number of employees: 80

100 ton – 3000 ton injection molder in the USA and in Canada. Over 30 years of automotive experience in program management to production. Dedicated team serving Southwestern Ontario and Southern USA. Minority Certified and ISO/IATF certified.

