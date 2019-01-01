Buyers Guide

Stratus Plastics International

2862 kew drive, WINDSOR, ON, n8t3c6, CA
www.stratusplastics.com

Year established: 2006
Number of employees: 80
Description

100 ton – 3000 ton injection molder in the USA and in Canada. Over 30 years of automotive experience in program management to production. Dedicated team serving Southwestern Ontario and Southern USA. Minority Certified and ISO/IATF certified.

Plants

2862 kew drive, windsor ontario
70 industrial drive, morgantown, KY

Sales Offices

Stratus Plastics 2862 Kew drive, windsor ontario

Quality ISO

ISO9001
IATF16949
CAMSC minority

Map


