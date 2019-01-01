Stratus Plastics International

Buyers Guide
Year established: 2006
Number of employees: 80
70 industrial drive, morgantown, KY
IATF16949
CAMSC minority
Print this page
Stratus Plastics International2862 kew drive, WINDSOR, ON, n8t3c6, CA www.stratusplastics.com
Year established: 2006
Number of employees: 80
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
100 ton – 3000 ton injection molder in the USA and in Canada. Over 30 years of automotive experience in program management to production. Dedicated team serving Southwestern Ontario and Southern USA. Minority Certified and ISO/IATF certified.
Plants2862 kew drive, windsor ontario
70 industrial drive, morgantown, KY
Sales OfficesStratus Plastics 2862 Kew drive, windsor ontario
Quality ISOISO9001
IATF16949
CAMSC minority
Map
Processes & Products Categories
- Automotive Parts, Interior
- Brackets
- Containers, Compostable
- Containers, Food Storage
- Containers, Industrial Shipping
- Containers, Thin-wall
- Crates, Dairy & Beverage
- Custom Injection Molding
- Injection Molding, Large Machine (700 Tons+)
- Injection Molding, Small Machine (100 Tons Or Less)
- Injection Molding, Structural Foam
- Injection Molding, Thermosets
Print this page