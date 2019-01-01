Premier Gaskets Inc. 10 Wilkinson Rd. Unit 14, Brampton, ON, L6T 1 B5, Canada www.premiergaskets.com



Year established: 2009

Number of employees: 9

Premier Gaskets Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of precision non-metallic die cut gaskets and die cut products. We offer a variety of cutting methods including: flat bed steel rule die cutting, rotary die cutting, kiss cutting and slitting enabling us to meet all of your requirements. We exist to use our knowledge, experience and ingenuity to bring your ideas into being.

From your initial point of contact, to receiving your end product, and all steps in between, we make it our goal to satisfy the customer at every step. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company under the latest standard, this gives our customers the confidence that we take quality quite seriously.

