SPONSORED CONTENT: Rotogran’s belt conveyors suit all your requirements

Since 1982, ROTOGRAN INTERNATIONAL INC. has manufactured granulators and closed-loop granulating systems for the plastics and recycling industries.

In use around the world, ROTOGRAN granulating systems are the workhorse of the breed…OUTPERFORMING and OUTLASTING all others in the marketplace today.

Our 20,000-square-foot facility manufactures innovative equipment that’s durable, dependable, and cost efficient.

ROTOGRAN BELT CONVEYORS:

Our belt conveyors are custom manufactured to suit your processing requirements and your specific granulator. Solidly constructed from heavy-gauge steel, all belt conveyors feature Rotogran’s TRU-GUIDE belt tracking system, which eliminates belt wandering and costly maintenance. Metal detector conveyors are also available if required.