Kirk Winstead appointed president of Tria America

Size reduction machinery maker Tria America Inc., based in Pineville, N.C., has appointed industry veteran Kirk Winstead as its new president.

Winstead’s career spans over thirty-eight years in the plastics auxiliary equipment industry, with twenty-seven focused in size reduction. He was previously the CEO of IPEG Group and the CEO of Rapid Granulator Group, and most recently the CEO of Piovan Group – North America.

“Kirk’s extensive experience and proven track record in the size-reduction industry make him the ideal leader to guide our American company into the future,” said Tria Group general manager Stefano Venturelli. “We are confident that his leadership will bring new perspectives and drive further innovation, enhancing our ability to serve our customers and strengthen our market position.”

Tria America, established in 2012, is the North American branch of Italy-based Tria Group. The company also has branches in Germany and Brazil.