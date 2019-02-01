Erema buys majority stake in recycling machine maker Plasmac

February 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to further expand its recycling range for in-house applications, Austria-based recycling machinery maker Erema Group has acquired 60 per cent of the recycling machine manufacturer Plasmac Srl.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The remaining 40 per cent of the recycling machine manufacturer is owned by Syncro Group, a manufacturer in Italy that makes equipment for the blown film industry.

Founded in 1994, Plasmac was previously based in England. In June 2018 the Syncro Group relocated the business to Busto Arsizio, Italy, and in January 2019 Plasmac Srl was established.

In a statement, Erema said that Plasmac has “comprehensive expertise” in edge trim recycling. The company’s Alpha direct feed extruder and Omega shredder-extruder system reportedly offers easy-to-use solutions for throughputs of up to 250 kg per hour. This range is supplemented by the Powerfeed edge trim transport system.

“These machines and components expand our product range of systems for straightforward standard applications in the in-house segment, which is very important to us,” Manfred Hackl, CEO of the Erema Group, said in the statement.