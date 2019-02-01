R.D. Abbott now distributing Lord Corp.’s adhesives and coatings in Canada

February 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

California-based material supplier R.D. Abbott Co. Inc has signed an agreement with adhesive manufacturer Lord Corp. to distribute the company’s adhesives and coatings in Canada.

The new distribution agreement includes Lord Corp.’s Chemlok, Flocklok, in-mold bonding adhesives, co-laminated Chemlok film, LokRelease, and Sipiol. These materials have the ability to bond to a variety of substrates, including plastic, bare metal, painted metal, composite, rubber-to-substrate, and more. A key application includes bonding functional components for the automotive industry.

R.D. Abbott will distribute the materials through its its newly established Canadian division, R.D. Abbott Canada Ltd., which is located in Burlington, Ont.

Prior to this, R.D. Abbott represented Lord Corp. in the western U.S. and Mexico, and also distributed Lord Corp.’s in-mold bonding adhesives throughout North America.

R.D. Abbott’s partnership with Lord Corp. goes back over 60 years; the two companies first partnered in 1958 in rubber-to-substrate bonding innovations. Most recently, the two firms have worked together to develop bonding techniques for addition-cured polymers, liquid silicone rubber, plastics, and other substrates.