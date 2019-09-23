Material loaders for medium-sized and large feed volumes

September 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Wittmann Battenfeld has extended its FeedMax line of basic central material loaders with models with 15 and 25 litre capacities, making it possible to connect material loaders from this series with larger drying hoppers or gravimetric blender systems with higher material throughputs of between 50 to 100 kg per hour.

All parts of the FeedMax range which come into contact with the material to be processed are made of stainless steel, and the central part is connected to the pedestal by a clamping ring. The flow of granulate into the material loader can be optimized by simply twisting the top part of the appliance. The lids of these new larger models are also very easy to open, since there are no hoses in the way. Setting the materials handling period with a potentiometer is also very simple. In combination with a blower station, it’s possible to handle both long and short transport distances. The handling period can be adjusted very quickly to changed conditions. Several appliances can be connected with each other and operated jointly via a central operating unit, which then makes it possible to set up a small central material handling system.

The status of every FeedMax is easily visible, even from a distance. The bright ambiLED status display signals any conditions that can present problems, such as lack of material.