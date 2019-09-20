Coupling system with RFID option for error-free connections

September 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Motan’s MetroConnect U/C manually operated coupling system for pneumatic conveying lines has an RFID option designed to provide error-free connections. Available as either an uncoded version (MetroConnect U) or a coded version (MetroConnect C), the coupling system is controlled, monitored, and configured with the MetroConnect controls, and can be connected via Ethernet with the MetroNet material loader control as well as with visualization.

Coupling station pipe work is usually made from robust and easy-to-clean stainless steel. As an alternative, Motan offers the MetroConnect with specially hardened, surfacenitrated distribution pipes specifically designed for conveying particularly abrasive materials such as glass fibrereinforced granules; the conveying pipes are also suitable for problematic recycling materials. Up to eight blower lines can be established with a maximum of 96 loaders and material sources, Motan said, and up to 125 coupling points can be connected to each blower line. If required, an extension of up to 250 coupling points is available.

Also, the uncoded version can be retrofitted into a coded version at a later date if required. Which might just be necessary. “Not only do coded coupling stations protect against coupling mistakes, they’re often necessary if material tracing, validation or certification is required,” Motan said.