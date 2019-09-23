RTP Co. offering free engineered thermoplastics workshops in Montreal, Toronto

September 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

RTP Company, a global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics, is hosting two free technical workshops in Canada in early October: the first in Montreal on Oct. 1 and the second in Toronto on Oct.3.

“The conferences are for any companies or researchers currently manufacturing in metal who want to convert to plastics, or anyone already manufacturing in plastics that wants to achieve greater weight savings and cost savings,” said Phil Lem, the company’s sales engineer for Ontario. “The goal is to explore material technologies through presentations from our experts that will cover a few key areas: how to select the correct thermoplastic material to meet your unique application requirements, understanding how additives are used in polymers to dial-in the desired performance, and learning the important points for designing with reinforced thermoplastics.”

“Our staff will give presentations covering a wide range of topics, including an introduction to engineered thermoplastics; how to use resin morphology, temperature performance, and cost to choose the right polymer; how to change mechanical properties in thermoplastics; new ways to use thermoplastics for managing electricity and heat; the basics of colour perception and measurement; and the mechanics for making flame retardant compounds and the process for obtaining a UL listing,” Lem continued.

The Montreal session will be held at Centre De Congres De Saint-Hyacinthe, and the Toronto session will be held at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale. For more information, or to register, click on this link.