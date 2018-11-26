Röchling buys technical plastics parts maker Schwartz GmbH

November 26, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Röchling Engineering Plastics is acquiring Schwartz GmbH Technical Plastics, a Germany-based manufacturer of molded engineering plastics components.

The terms of deal have not been disclosed.

Schwartz manufactures impact-resistant plastics and large-sized and complex components made of plastic materials such as nylon and acetal. The company has approximately 240 workers at four sites in Germany, the Czech Republic, China, and the U.S.

Schwartz will be integrated into Röchling’s industrial division.

“With this acquisition, Röchling advances its growth strategy and with new technologies such as the manufacturing of large format cast parts from cast polyamide, it particularly enhances its competence for the conveying and lifting technology, oil and gas industry, intralogistics and the building of elevators,” said Franz Lübbers, member of the executive board and responsible for Röchling’s industrial division. “Schwartz is active in specialist industries in general engineering and particularly in lifting and conveying technology. As well as the production of highly resilient, large-volume, complex cast parts, Schwartz has the applied expertise required to fulfill the specialist technical requirements of its customers. The complementary activities at Schwartz are highly compatible with Röchling.”

Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Röchling specializes in processing engineering plastics. The company is divided in three divisions: industrail, automotive, and medical. Röchling’s Canadian operation is located in Orangeville, Ont.