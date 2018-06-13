Nordson merges its BKG pelletizer and melt delivery equipment businesses

June 13, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic processing equipment maker Nordson Corp. has merged its pelletizer and melt delivery equipment businesses.

Called Nordson BKG GmbH, the business will operate as a unit of Nordson’s Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) product line and be headquartered at a newly expanded facility in Münster, Germany that will serve as a global hub for all BKG products.

The combined entity is a merger of two companies acquired by Nordson in 2013: BKG GmbH, a producer of pelletizing systems, and Kreyenborg GmbH, a manufacturer of melt delivery equipment, including screen changers, diverter valves and melt pumps. Additionally Nordson acquired the EDI and Verbruggen extrusion and coating die businesses and the Xaloy range of screws and barrels for extrusion and injection molding. Nordson PPS now supplies these products to plastics processors, compounders, recyclers, resin manufacturers, and primary process equipment OEMs.

“The expansion at the site of the longstanding home of BKG pelletizers in Münster more than triples the space at that location,” said Godfrey Sandham, vice president of Nordson PPS-EAME. “The full relocation of all operations is being staged to maximize uninterrupted supply and will be completed by the fall of 2018. The expanded facility will also house a dedicated aftermarket center for both BKG systems and EDI extrusion and coating dies.”

The move is the latest in a line of steps taken by Nordson to build new assembly, laboratory, and technical support capabilities for BKG products throughout the world. Other recent initiatives to expand capabilities for BKG products include assembly of screen changers and gear pumps in Shanghai, new underwater pelletizing laboratories in Shanghai and Chonburi, Thailand, and expansion of a laboratory in Hickory, N.C. for pelletizing and melt delivery equipment.