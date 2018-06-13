Pretium to expand Illinois and Texas PET bottle plants

June 13, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Pretium Packaging, a North American manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, is announcing the expansion of its Carrollton, Texas, and Aurora, Illinois, facilities to support what it calls increased customer demand.

The Carrollton plant will be expanded by 52,000 square feet. “This will enable the addition of PET bottle production lines to a facility that previously exclusively produced high-density polyethylene containers,” said Mark Howell, Pretium’s senior vice president sales and marketing.

“The expansion will [also] enable us to produce PET bottles in a facility that is closer to brand owner filling operations. By shifting our production, we will be able to shorten delivery times, as well as reduce our transportation carbon footprint.”

As part of the Texas expansion project, Pretium will be phasing out its Walterboro, South Carolina facility and redeploying PET production lines to the Texas plant.

Pretium is also nearing completion of a 54,000-square-foot expansion for its Aurora, Illinois plant to provide additional manufacturing and warehousing space. This is the second time the Aurora site has been expanded in past two years.

“Centrally located in the Midwest, our Aurora plant serves a geographic area where a significant number of filling operations are positioned,” Howell said. “Our expansion there will provide a solid footprint to help their future growth.”

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Pretium provides packaging for food, specialty beverages, household and industrial cleaners, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. The company manufactures approximately two billion PET and HDPE containers annually from its 16 locations across the U.S. and Canada.