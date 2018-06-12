Magna partners with Michigan startup to retrofit self-driving shuttles

June 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. is partnering with a Michigan startup to retrofit self-driving shuttles for service in the U.S.

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna will retrofit May Mobility’s low-speed self-driving electric transit vehicles from the chassis up, starting with existing stock vehicles.

Magna will update the vehicles with custom doors, a panoramic moon roof, drive-by-wire technology and sensor integration at its custom build centre in Troy, Mich.

May Mobility, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., will upgrade the vehicles with its proprietary technology that would allow them to operate safely and reliably in urban and residential environments.

“Magna is pleased to work with a company like May Mobility to help support new mobility in city centers,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s chief technology officer. “This project demonstrates our complete vehicle and technical expertise which supports both existing automakers and new companies entering the automotive space.”

The initial fleet of vehicles will debut on June 26, 2018 with May Mobility’s first commercial deployment which will take place in Detroit.