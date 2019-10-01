MI Windows and Doors acquiring Milgard Windows & Doors

October 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

MI Windows and Doors, a manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum windows and sliding patio doors, has announced plans to acquire Tacoma, Wash.-based Milgard Windows & Doors from parent company Masco Corp. for US$725 million.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategies to diversify our product offering, balance the end markets we serve, and expand our presence in growing markets,” Matt DeSoto, CEO of Gratz, Pa.-based MI, said in a statement. “Milgard’s dedication to manufacturing high-quality, market-preferred windows and doors makes it a natural fit for MI, as both companies share a family-first culture where team member and customer satisfaction are top priorities. We are pleased to welcome the Milgard team to the MI family, and we are confident they will help us achieve our Vision to be the most valuable brand in the fenestration industry.”

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corp. manufactures and distributes branded home improvement and building products.

Milgard extrudes vinyl windows and doors. The company was founded in 1958 and purchased by Masco Corp. in 2001.