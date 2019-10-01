Maguire Products opens Taiwan subsidiary

October 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Auxiliary equipment maker Maguire Products Inc. has established Maguire Products Taiwan Co. Ltd., a new subsidiary located in Taichung City, Taiwan.

A grand opening took place Sept. 26 at the facility.

The new company – which is Aston, Pa.-based Maguire’s sixth international subsidiary – will serve the Taiwanese auxiliary equipment market and also provide sales and technical support for Maguire equipment, including gravimetric blenders, liquid colour pumps, vacuum dryers, granulators, and other products.

“Maguire has created Maguire Taiwan to provide direct service to a market of considerable size and importance that until now we have served through agents,” Hubert Nerlich, managing director of Singapore-based Maguire Products Asia Pte., said in a statement. “There are many Taiwanese plastics processors operating both domestically and abroad, plus a large number of OEM suppliers who specify our auxiliary systems for use in complete production lines.”

Maguire Products Taiwan will operate as a subsidiary of Maguire Products Asia. Danniel Hsieh will serve as general manager of the Taiwanese business.

Other Maguire international subsidiaries include Maguire Canada, Maguire Europe, Maguire China, and Maguire IMEA, which serves the Middle East, India, and Africa.