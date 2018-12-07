Explosion at Dominican Republic blow molder kills five, injures at least 66

December 7, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

An explosion at one of the largest blow molding companies in the Dominican Republic has killed five workers, injured at least 66, and damaged nearby buildings and homes.

The blast occurred on Dec. 5 at Polyplas Dominicana, a preform and bottle molder located in the capital of Santo Domingo, and owned by diversified business group Diesco Ltd.

Among the injured are 13 children who were attending school nearby.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, but is already the subject of some controversy. As reported by local media, the head of Santo Domingo’s fire brigade, the Cuerpo de Bomberos del Distrito Nacional, said that the blast was caused when a leakage of liquid petroleum gas caught fire. But a statement from Polyplas’s director of corporate affairs, Álvaro Sousa, denied that there was a gas leak, and said that Polyplas exercises “strict security protocols.” Sousa also said that the company would await the conclusions of an investigation into the disaster.

Founded in 1957, Diesco is headquartered in Santo Domingo, and operates four business divisions: packaging, beverages, project management, and capital and financial investment. Polyplas is part of its packaging division. According to its website, Polyplas manufactures over 1200 blow molded products, divided into three main categories: groceries, personal and household care, and automotive lubricants.