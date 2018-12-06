KraussMaffei appoints Tobias Daniel as new vice president of global sales for IMM

December 6, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Group has named Tobias Daniel as the vice president of global sales for its injection molding division.

A sales, marketing, and business development veteran, Daniel was mostly employed as the vice president of sales and marketing at Comau, an industrial automation company in Turin, Italy. Prior to that, he was responsible for account management for the automotive industry at Siemens.

Daniel holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Hanover, Germany.

As part of our growth strategy, we will open up new growth markets in the coming years,” Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz, president of the injection molding segment at KraussMaffei Group, said in a statement. “Accordingly, we will align our sales structure with a more systematic and proactive approach. With Tobias Daniel, we have found the right expert for this transformation”.

KraussMaffei manufactures both KraussMaffei and Netstal brand injection molding machines.