Davis-Standard reports sales of more than $17 million at K 2019

October 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard sold over US$17 million worth of equipment as an exhibitor at the recently concluded K 2019 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The new orders represent the “full spectrum” of Davis-Standard’s product lines, the Pawcatuck, Conn.-based firm said, including orders for pipe and tube systems, blown film systems, and coating and lamination systems.

“In addition to complete lines, there are several developing projects for equipment and technology upgrades to existing product lines,” the company added.

“Our K booth exceeded expectations with productive customer meetings, new sales and promising leads,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard’s president and CEO. “Our brand message ‘Where your ideas take shape’ has resonated with customers as we work to build and promote sustainable solutions that support the circular economy. We anticipate additional business as result of K in the months ahead.”

This was the first time Davis-Standard exhibited at K with the newest members of its global brand, Maillefer, Ontario-based Brampton Engineering, and TSL.