Davis-Standard unveils new global brand

May 11, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

One of the most recognizable logos in plastics processing has just gotten a makeover.

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LCC used the NPE2018 trade show as the forum to unveil what it calls “the next evolution” of its global brand.

“The new identity and messaging strategy is designed to better express [our] customer-centric and forward-looking business approach, and also to provide customers and prospects with a more unified and compelling visual experience when interacting with Davis-Standard marketing and web resources,” the Pawcatuck, Conn.-based company said in a statement.

The previous Davis-Standard brand dates back to the 1950s-60s, when Ben Davis joined Standard Machinery Co. to create the Davis-Standard name. The original company, Reliance Machinery Co., was founded in 1848 and manufactured cotton gins and paper binding machines. Extrusion was developed in the 1950s.

“We previously branded ourselves as ‘The Global Advantage,’ and we’ve executed that by expanding our global facilities and capabilities over the years. But now the focus is now more squarely on helping our customers execute, to better understand their requirements, to build stronger relationships and trust, and to provide the best total solutions,” Davis-Standard president and CEO Jim Murphy said. “We felt our brand wasn’t fully reflective of our standing in the industry; we now have a brand that better speaks to our leadership. We have been on an upward trajectory and now is the time for our brand to embody what we have become, and still intend to become.”

The company’s new tag line – “Where Your Ideas Take Shape” – is what Murphy describes as the brand’s exclamation point. “It reflects our intent to help customers create a better future, doing it with collaboration and teamwork,” he said. “We need to do this with each other within Davis-Standard and in partnership with our customers.”

The brand refresh includes a new logo – the first logo update in nearly 50 years – and a brighter image. It also includes an updated brand story and a new website.