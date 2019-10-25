Hasbro Canada announces toy recycling program

October 25, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Toy maker Hasbro Inc. has now expanded its original U.S. toy and game recycling program to Canada.

Through the program, consumers can send Hasbro toys and games to recycling firm TerraCycle, which will recycle them into materials to be used in the construction of play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and other uses.

“Through the expansion of Hasbro’s Toy Recycling Program to Canada, we’re now able to provide Canadian consumers with a sustainable solution for recycling their well-loved toys and games,” Greg Ferguson, vice president of marketing for Hasbro Canada, said in a statement. “By choosing Hasbro toys and games, consumers can feel confident that our products are of the highest quality, responsibly made and recyclable through TerraCycle.”

Canadian residents can learn more about participation at https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/hasbro-en-ca and in French at https://www.terracycle.com/fr-CA/brigades/hasbro-fr-ca.

Similar to the U.S. program, once participants sign up, they can collect and box up their toys and games, print out a free shipping label and send their box to TerraCycle, which will sort and recycle the products. The program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including face-to-face games, toys, action figures, dolls, and plush.