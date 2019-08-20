Toy maker Hasbro to phase out plastic packaging

August 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Toy manufacturer Hasbro has announced plans to begin eliminating plastics from its packaging.

In an Aug. 20 statement, the Pawtucket, R.I.-based company said it will phase out packaging such as elastic bands, blister packs, window sheets and shrink wrap next year as part of its stated ambition to eliminate virtually all plastic in packaging for new products by the end of 2022.

One of the world’s largest toy companies, Hasbro is perhaps best known for its Nerf, My Little Pony, Monopoly, and Power Rangers toys and games.

“Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world,” Hasbro chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner said in the statement.

Hasbro said redesigning its packaging to eliminate plastic “is a complex undertaking.”

“We know consumers share our commitment to protecting the environment, and we want families to feel good knowing that our packaging will be virtually plastic-free, and our products can be easily recycled through our toy recycling program with TerraCycle,” Hasbro president and COO John Frascotti said in the statement.

In the statement, Hasbro referred to what it calls its “long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability”, and notes that it eliminated wire ties in 2010, added “How2Recycle” labeling in 2016, began using plant-based bioPET in 2018, and most recently launched the above-mentioned toy recycling program with private recycling firm TerraCycle.