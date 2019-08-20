BASF, Toray partner to bring tape technology to automotive sector

August 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Material suppliers Toray Advanced Composites and BASF have signed a manufacturing and supply agreement to manufacture continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRT) tapes for the automotive and industrial markets.

In a statement, BASF said that Toray will produce the CFRT tapes using BASF’s Ultramid engineering thermoplastics, reinforcing BASF’s Ultramid PA6 (polyamide) resins with either glass fibre or with carbon fibre.

“BASF has been a valued partner for Toray Advanced Composites for many years,” said Keisuke Ishii, Tory’s CEO. “This new supply agreement strengthens our ability to make the highest quality tapes, affordably, for our customers.”

The supply agreement enhances manufacturing capacity providing wider commercial availability of CFRT materials, which will enable the adoption of advanced materials for lightweight, structural components in a wide range of industrial markets. With these CFRT materials, automotive manufacturers can design and rapidly produce optimized components at a lower cost, while using the latest fabrication methods such as automated stamp forming and overmolding.

Toray’s CFRT materials are compatible with a wide range of BASF’s Ultramid compounds, BASF said, enabling more efficient, multifunctional parts to be produced in fewer steps and with less labor compared to more traditional methods.