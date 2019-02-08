Toray Plastics (America) expands OPP film production

February 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

As part of a multi-year growth plan announced in 2016, flexible and rigid packaging supplier Toray Plastics (America) Inc. is investing in a new, state-of-the-art 8.7-meter polypropylene film line.

The new capacity is targeted for packaging, label, medical, and industrial applications, North Kingstown, R.I.-based Toray said in a statement, and will be operational in 2020.

“This expansion continues our path of innovation and growth,” said Christopher Roy, senior vice president and general manager at Toray. Roy also noted that this expansion project features the construction of a new building to house the OPP equipment.

Previously completed projects that were part of Toray’s growth plan include the construction of a second co-generation system; installation of automation systems throughout the plant, including a fully automated packaging line; and the construction of a 28,800-square-foot facility to house a new, high-speed 4.5-meter metallizer.

Toray manufactures polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metalized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, medical, graphic, industrial, optical and electronic applications. All manufacturing and metalizing is conducted at a single location. Toray also supplies polyolefin, polypropylene, and polyethylene foams for automotive and flooring applications. The company is a subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc.