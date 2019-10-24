New zero waste solution for coffee capsules

October 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Flo S.p.A., a European food packaging producer, has partnered with U.S.-based biomaterial supplier NatureWorks to develop three new zero-waste coffee capsules.

The new GEA capsules are suitable for Nespresso, Lavazza Blue, and Keurig systems, and are made with Ingeo, a renewably sourced biomaterial from NatureWorks that can be used for all parts of a coffee capsule from lidding to filters to the capsule body.

The new capsules have an 11 month shelf life. Once used, the capsules are compostable in municipal composting facilities where available.

“The creation of new GEA capsules is the result of great and well-organized teamwork,” said Erika Simonazzi, Flo’s marketing manager. “Coffee capsules are complex products and creating a compostable, high performing solution required significant investment and expertise. This could only happen when two companies, like ours, are dedicated to cooperation and the development of applications that meet the needs of the growing circular economy.”

Using the new laboratory capabilities, Simonazzi said, all the GEA capsules have been tuned to achieve the correct pressure needed to deliver a coffee from every capsule that is perfectly brewed for maximum taste and aroma. “New data also demonstrates that the GEA capsules deliver excellent oxygen barrier, material ageing stability, and shelf-life all in a biobased, industrially compostable format,” she added.

As an eco-friendly alternative to non-compostable capsules made of plastic, GEA is one of the zero waste projects at Flo. Zero waste means that all parts of a capsule, including the coffee, can be recovered for industrial composting and no part has to go to waste.

Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial, and industrial products.

Flo is headquartered in Parma, Italy.