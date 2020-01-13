Milliken & Co. to acquire additives specialist Borchers Group

January 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic additives and colourants supplier Milliken & Co. has signed an agreement to acquire Borchers Group Ltd., a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Borchers supplies additives for the coatings, inks, and adhesives markets, including dispersants, rheology modifiers, wetting agents, polymerization catalysts, and adhesion promoters.

In a statement, Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken said the addition of Borchers – “particularly its expertise in specialty coating additives” – adds to its solutions portfolio, and is aligned with Milliken’s objective to develop a global range of growth platforms.

“Borchers expands our reach and grows our technological expertise, enabling us to further chemical innovation in the global specialty chemicals market,” said Russ Rudolph, senior vice president of Milliken’s chemical division.

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2020.