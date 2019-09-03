Milliken to build new additives, colourants manufacturing plant in Singapore

September 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic additives and colourants supplier Milliken & Co. plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing plant and knowledge centre in Asia.

Expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2021, the facility will be located in Singapore, and will expand Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken’s chemical manufacturing footprint to support what the company calls “increasing demand across Asia, including rapidly growing markets in India and China.” Milliken currently operates an applications lab and technical service and sales office in Singapore, and recently celebrated its 20-year presence in the region.

The new plant will primarily produce Milliken’s Hyperform family of nucleating agents for polypropylene and polyethylene; as well as specialty colourants for a broad range of product applications, including home and laundry care, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, and polyurethane foams.

“This new manufacturing facility strategically positions us to better serve our customers throughout Asia,” Zhaolin Zhou, Asia Pacific vice president of Milliken’s chemical division, said in an Aug. 27 statement. “Localized production capabilities and increased technical expertise will allow us to rapidly customize our solutions to meet the evolving and diverse needs of the Asia market.”