Shell Chemicals to produce polycarbonate

January 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Shell Chemicals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CNOOC Oil & Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. (CNOOC) to explore its first commercial-scale polycarbonate (PC) production unit. The facility would be located at the CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Co. joint-venture chemicals complex in Huizhou, China.

As an interim step, Shell has also announced plans to build a PC development unit at its Jurong Island chemicals plant in Singapore.

The development unit will enable Shell to improve the technology used to produce PC, when combined with its own patented technology, the company said in a Jan. 13 statement.

The investment amount has not been disclosed.

Shell Jurong Island was chosen as the location for its “proven capability and leadership in process technology development, optimisation and product development”, the company added.

The venture is described as a key part of Shell’s growth strategy articulated around an expanded and differentiated product range. Shell’s entry into the PC market “is an example of our customer-led growth strategy in action,” said Thomas Casparie, executive vice president of Shell’s global chemicals business. “We have an advantaged route to production and are looking at investment in a number of commercial-scale units to serve the growing number of polycarbonate customers.”

Shell’s PC production units will also produce alkyl carbonates. These are used for lithium ion batteries which support the energy transition.