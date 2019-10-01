Continental Structural Plastics breaks ground on new Texas plant

October 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Composite material and solutions provider Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) broke ground on a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas on Oct. 1.

The plant – located near San Antonio – represents an investment of approximately US$70 million with CSP’s parent company, the Japanese materials firm Teijin Ltd.

The facility will result in the creation of 200 production, engineering and administrative jobs, and is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

This location will become CSP’s 19th global manufacturing facility overall – its 14th in North America, and the Teijin Group’s 25th global composite component manufacturing facility.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company – which serves the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC, and construction industries – has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees.