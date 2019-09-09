Cathay Industries makes new exclusive distributor announcement for Canada

September 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Mississauga, Ont.-based specialty chemical distributor Andicor Specialty Chemicals Corp. is now the exclusive distributor for material supplier Cathay Industries USA Inc. in Canada.

Cathay is a global supplier of additives, raw materials, and chemicals for a diverse range of industries including the plastics manufacturing sector.

Under the agreement, Andicor will distribute all Cathay and Hoover products into the market areas.

Cathay is one of the world’s largest manufacturer of iron oxide pigments, with locations in the U.S., China, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

Andicor was founded in 2002. In addition to supplying chemicals, the firm is also a leading packaging product supplier in Canada.