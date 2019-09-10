Songwon CEO Maurizio Butti passes away

September 10, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Maurizio Butti, CEO of South Korea additives manufacturer Songwon Industrial Group, died unexpectedly on Sept. 7 at age 62, the company has announced.

“The entire Songwon family mourns the sudden loss of our CEO,” Songwon Chairman Jongho Park said in a statement. “With the organization since 2006, Maurizio was an inspiring leader, managing the company with humor, integrity and passion.”

In the interim, Jongho Park will serve as acting CEO while the company works on the succession planning.

As Songwon’s CEO, Maurizio spearheaded the implementation of all the group’s business and day-to-day operating activities. Under his leadership, Songwon advanced into new markets as part of its strategy to become a global player.

Prior to joining Songwon, Maurizio was the executive vice president of polymer stabilizers and member of the Chief Executive Council of Great Lakes Chemical Corp. Before that, he held various marketing, business, strategic planning, and corporate development management positions at Great Lakes, Enichem, and SOL Industries.

Maurizio received a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering in 1982 from the Polytechnic of Milan, and an MBA in 1987 from the Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.