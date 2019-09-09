Polykar plans to build new manufacturing plant in Edmonton

September 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Polykar, a Montreal-based manufacturer of flexible packaging, is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alta.

The company – which makes polyethylene film, certified compostable bags, garbage bags as well as food and industrial grade liners – announced on Sept. 9 that it has acquired a site to construct a new state-of-the-art plant in Edmonton. This second facility will add approximately 30 million pounds of production capacity to all of Polykar’s product lines and expand the company’s reach and expertise to serve the retail, commercial, and institutional sectors.

The proposed three-acre site in the Discovery Business Park, on the south side of Edmonton adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport. In a statement, Polykar said the location is “ideal to support [our] customer base in Western Canada and the U.S.” “ Having a dual plant model will allow [us] offer faster delivery, bolster its production capacity, as well as build and retain manufacturing capability in the region,” the company said.

Polykar has engaged Calgary-based FarMor Architecture to design the 50,000-square-foot facility, and expects to finalize the plans for the new manufacturing facility in Edmonton in the coming months.

Founded in 1987 in Saint-Laurent, Que., Polykar began as a family business. Today the company is one of Canada’s leading manufacturers of polyethylene film, certified compostable bags, garbage bags, as well as food and industrial packaging.