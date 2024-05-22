Stäubli names new North American robotics director

Industry veteran Christopher Clark has been appointed to the role.

Swiss industrial machinery and automation maker Stäubli has appointed Christopher Clark as robotics director for North America.

In a May 17 news release, Stäubli officials said that Clark has more than 20 years of experience in robotics and automation with systems integrators and OEMs, most recently from Chicago Electric Sales/BHS Robotics.

In his new role, he will provide sales, service and support for Stäubli’s customers in North America.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as our new leader for the North American Robotics team,” said François Masbou, managing director North America. “His energy, knowledge of the robotics industry, goals orientation and people empathy are the right ingredients to drive our business strategy in the region.”

Located in Duncan, S.C., Stäubli North America manufactures quick release couplings, robotics systems, and textile machinery.